Kenworth Northeast to Open 34,000 SF Automotive Showroom in Middleton, Massachusetts

MIDDLETON, MASS. — Kenworth Northeast, a New York-based truck dealer, will open a 34,000-square-foot automotive showroom in Middleton, a northern suburb of Boston. The space will feature a full sprinkler system, LED lights, 11 service bays, a fabrication area, component rebuild area and a state inspection bay. Locally based firm Polar Design Build has been tapped as the general contractor for the project, which will be designed by Maugel DeStefano Architects. The opening is scheduled for spring 2024.





