KERA to Open 60,000 SF Headquarters Facility in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS — KERA will open a new 60,000-square-foot headquarters facility in Uptown Dallas. At the end of February, the public broadcasting group will relocate from 3000 Harry Hines Blvd. to a temporary space at One Arts Plaza in downtown Dallas while the new headquarters is being built. Construction of the new building, the site of which is adjacent to the Katy Trail, will begin in the fourth quarter and is slated for a late-2027 delivery. Architecture firm Corgan is designing the new facility, which will include performance spaces and podcast studios, and Kaizen Development Partners will lead construction.