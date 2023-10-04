KERA to Open New Headquarters Facility in Uptown Dallas, Partners with Kaizen Development

DALLAS — Public media organization KERA will open a new headquarters facility in Uptown Dallas. The site is adjacent to the Katy Trail, and the square footage has yet to be determined. KERA has also formed a partnership with Kaizen Development to construct the new facility, with construction scheduled to begin late next year. Kaizen also purchased 2.4 acres at the southern end of the site from KERA with plans to build a 400,000-square-foot office building and a residential tower of an undetermined size. Delivery of those projects, which will include 20,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, is slated for 2027.