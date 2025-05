JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Kessler Rehabilitation Center will open a 125,000-square-foot office and clinic at the Harborside mixed-use campus in Jersey City. The space spans the top two floors of Building 6 and can support creative office, production studio, medical and retail uses. Jamie Drummond, Dan Reider and John Crawford of Newmark represented the landlord, American Equity Partners, in the lease negotiations. A tentative opening date was not announced.