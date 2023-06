CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. — A joint venture between Miami-based Key International and 13th Floor Investments has acquired a 4.2-acre site in Coral Springs for $8 million, with plans to develop a mixed-use project at the property.

Plans for the development include 377 residential units, 11,525 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a 629-space parking garage. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

Roberto Susi of Axiom Capital Partners represented the joint venture in the acquisition.