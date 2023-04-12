Wednesday, April 12, 2023
The SpringHill Suites by Marriott Jacksonville Beach Oceanfront hotel features 156 guestrooms, a restaurant and bar, oceanfront pool and a fitness center.
Key International, Shaner Open 156-Room SpringHill Suites Hotel in Jacksonville Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FLA. — Key International and Shaner Hotels have opened the 156-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott Jacksonville Beach Oceanfront hotel. Shaner will operate the oceanfront hotel, which is owned by Key International. Located at 465 N. First St. in Jacksonville Beach, the hotel houses Sandbar Jax Bch, an oceanfront restaurant and bar, as well as a 24/7 lobby market for snacks and necessities and a fitness center that offers unobstructed views of the oceanfront pool. The hotel represents the first partnership between Key and Shaner and Shaner’s fifth hotel in the metro Jacksonville market.

