KeyBank Arranges $117.7M in Financing for Two Affordable Housing Projects in Metro Denver

DENVER AND ARVADA, COLO. — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has arranged $117.7 million in financing for Brinshore Development and Mile High Affordable Housing for the construction of two properties in Colorado.

KeyBank arranged $56.9 million for the development of Ralston Gardens Apartments, a 102-unit affordable community in the Denver suburb of Arvada. KeyBank secured a $26.7 construction loan, a $14 million permanent loan through the Fannie Mae MTEB Program and $16.2 million in total tax credit equity to the project. The Colorado Department of Local Affairs also provided a $4.3 million Housing Development Grant loan. Ralston Gardens will be affordable to households earning up to 30, 50, 60 and 70 percent of the area median income (AMI).

KeyBank also provided $60.7 million of financing for the construction of Northfield Flats, a 129-unit project in Denver. KeyBank arranged a $28.2 construction loan and a $14.8 million permanent loan through the Fannie Mae MTEB Program, as well as $17.7 million in total tax credit equity. The project received local support with a $3.1 million Housing Trust Fund loan from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs and a $4.5 million loan from Denver’s Department of Housing Stability. Northfield Flats will be affordable to households earning at or below 30, 50, 60, 70 and 80 percent of AMI.

Kortney Brown, Stephen Sparks and Robbie Lynn of KeyBank Community Lending and Investment structured the financing. Sam Adams of KeyBanc Capital Markets Public Finance Group provided the bond underwriting.