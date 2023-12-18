KeyBank Arranges $16.7M Refinancing for Edge DTC Multifamily Property in Denver

DENVER — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has arranged a $16.7 million Fannie Mae fixed-rate loan to refinance existing debt secured by Edge DTC, an apartment community in Denver.

Brian Caudel and Allison Loftsgordon of KeyBank Real Estate Capital structured the five-year loan featuring full-term interest-only payments through Fannie Mae for the borrower, Grand Peaks Properties.

Built in 1986, Edge DTC features 204 apartments spread across eight two-story residential buildings. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog park and picnic area.