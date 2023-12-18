Monday, December 18, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Edge-DTC-Denver-CO
Edge DTC in Denver features 204 apartments, a pool, fitness center, business center and picnic area.
ColoradoLoansMultifamilyWestern

KeyBank Arranges $16.7M Refinancing for Edge DTC Multifamily Property in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has arranged a $16.7 million Fannie Mae fixed-rate loan to refinance existing debt secured by Edge DTC, an apartment community in Denver.

Brian Caudel and Allison Loftsgordon of KeyBank Real Estate Capital structured the five-year loan featuring full-term interest-only payments through Fannie Mae for the borrower, Grand Peaks Properties.

Built in 1986, Edge DTC features 204 apartments spread across eight two-story residential buildings. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog park and picnic area.

You may also like

DAUM Commercial Negotiates 115,734 SF Warehouse Lease in...

Mia Rose Holdings Sells 156-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Presidium Breaks Ground on 374-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 244-Unit Clear Lake Apartments...

Agora Realty Receives Financing for 73-Acre Hylo Park...

FPA Multifamily Buys Two-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Thousand...

StarPoint Properties Plans Two Opportunity Zone Projects in...

City of Garden Grove, California Acquires Office Building...

NorthPeak Commercial Brokers $8.2M Sale of Apartment Community...