KeyBank Arranges $191M Refinancing for Five-Property Wasatch Group Multifamily Portfolio

The five-property multifamily portfolio totals 1,398 units in Arizona, California, Colorado and Utah.

LOGAN, UTAH — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has arranged $191 million in life company loans for the Wasatch Group, a fully integrated real estate development, construction, property management and guaranty capital company based in Logan.

The loans will refinance debt on five apartment communities across the Rocky Mountains and Western United States. The portfolio comprises 1,398 units in Arizona, California, Colorado and Utah.

Brian Caudel, Mike Keach, Greg Halvorson and Jack Tidrick of KeyBank structured the financing, which includes loans with seven-year, full-term interest-only structures and a 2.62 percent interest rate.