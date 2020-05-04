KeyBank Arranges $29.4M Loan for Refinancing of Student Housing Community Near University at Albany

Auden Albany Student Housing offers 322 beds near the University at Albany.

ALBANY, N.Y. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has arranged a $29.4 million loan for the refinancing of Auden Albany Student Housing, a 322-bed community serving students attending the University at Albany in Upstate New York. The fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan is structured with a 12-year term and a 36-month interest-only period. The community features amenities including a fitness center, game room, yoga studio and clubhouse. Erik Storz and Pete Rand of KeyBank arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, DMG Investments.