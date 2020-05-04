KeyBank Arranges $29.4M Loan for Refinancing of Student Housing Community Near University at Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has arranged a $29.4 million loan for the refinancing of Auden Albany Student Housing, a 322-bed community serving students attending the University at Albany in Upstate New York. The fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan is structured with a 12-year term and a 36-month interest-only period. The community features amenities including a fitness center, game room, yoga studio and clubhouse. Erik Storz and Pete Rand of KeyBank arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, DMG Investments.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.