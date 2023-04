BRIDGEPORT, W.VA. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital (KBREC) has arranged a $33 million loan for the acquisition of Meadow Creek Apartments, a multifamily community located in Bridgeport. Built in 2017 on 31.5 acres, the property comprises 29 buildings ranging from two to four stories. Alan Isenstadt, Pranav Sarda and John Ward of KBREC structured the fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan. Moshe Feiner of Sevenstone Capital arranged the financing on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.