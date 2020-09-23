KeyBank Arranges $38M for Renovation of Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Dayton, Ohio

The Biltmore Towers includes 230 units.

DAYTON, OHIO — KeyBank has arranged a $38 million financing package for renovations to The Biltmore Towers, an affordable seniors housing community in Dayton. KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) secured a $6 million equity bridge loan and KeyBank Real Estate Capital’s (KBREC) Commercial Mortgage Group secured $16 million of fixed-rate Fannie Mae financing. Additionally, the Key Community Development Corp. provided $16 million of low-income housing tax credit and historic tax credit equity combined. St. Mary Development Corp. and Related Cos. are leading the redevelopment project.

Built in 1929 as the Dayton Biltmore Hotel, The Biltmore Towers is a 230-unit, 18-story independent living community. Converted to seniors housing in 19981, it is restricted to residents age 55 or older. The historic landmark also features more than 23,000 square feet of community space and more than 14,000 square feet of commercial space.

The renovation program — which focuses on environmental sustainability, historic preservation and amenity improvements — will include upgrades to the interiors of the apartments as well as the common areas and community spaces. It’s anticipated that no tenants will be permanently displaced during the renovation, which will take about 18 months. The project will include a new fitness center and clinic areas for residents to allow for visiting nurses to provide physical therapy. Exterior improvements include windows, façade repairs and landscaping.

Kyle Kolesar and Victoria O’Brien of KeyBank’s CDLI team and Tabare Borbon of KBREC structured the financing.