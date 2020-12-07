KeyBank Arranges $41.6M in Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Flagstaff, Arizona

The Lodge Luxury Apartments in Flagstaff, Ariz., features 252 units, a clubhouse, fitness center, playground and bike trail.

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital (KBREC) has secured $41.6 million in fixed-rate Freddie Mac financing for Centerville, Utah-based Keller Investment Properties. The borrower will use the loan proceeds to refinance The Lodge Luxury Apartment Homes in Flagstaff.

Built in 2004, The Lodge Luxury Apartment Homes features 252 garden-style units spread across 18 three-story buildings on 16 acres. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, spa, playground, picnic area and bike trail.

Brian Caudel of KBREC’s Commercial Mortgage Group and Chris Jewett of KBREC’s Income Property Group structured the financing with a 10-year term featuring five years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule.