KeyBank Arranges $57M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Carmel, Indiana

CARMEL, IND. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital (KBREC) has arranged a $57 million fixed-rate loan with a national life insurance company for the refinancing of The Steadman Apartment Homes, a newly completed multifamily property in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel. The loan proceeds will be used to refinance outstanding construction debt. Completed in 2024, the property was 60 percent leased as of March 2025. The Steadman features 263 units, with floor plans averaging 1,007 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, coworking and conference rooms, a pet spa, community lounge, game lounge, golf simulator, dog park, rooftop lounge, pool, outdoor courtyard and coffee bar. Indianapolis-based Cityscape Residential was the borrower. Samantha Miller and Greg Halvorson of KBREC arranged the financing.