REBusinessOnline

KeyBank Arranges $58.5M in Financing for Tanager Apartments in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

Tanager-Las-Vegas-NV

Located in Las Vegas, Tanager features 267 one- and two-bedroom apartments, pool, fitness center, game room and outdoor kitchen with television lounge.

LAS VEGAS — KeyBank has arranged a $58.5 million fixed-rate, investor-placed loan for the refinancing for Tanager, an apartment community in Las Vegas. The borrower is Texas-based The Howard Hughes Corp.

Built in 2019, Tanager features 267 one- and two-bedroom apartments spread across three three-story residential buildings on nine acres. Amenities include a fitness center, game room, pool, spa, courtyard and outdoor kitchen with television lounge.

Trevor Ritter of KeyBank Real Estate Capital’s Commercial Mortgage Group and Dan Silbert of KeyBank’s Institutional Real Estate Group structured the 10-year financing with full-term interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews