KeyBank Arranges $58.5M in Financing for Tanager Apartments in Las Vegas

Located in Las Vegas, Tanager features 267 one- and two-bedroom apartments, pool, fitness center, game room and outdoor kitchen with television lounge.

LAS VEGAS — KeyBank has arranged a $58.5 million fixed-rate, investor-placed loan for the refinancing for Tanager, an apartment community in Las Vegas. The borrower is Texas-based The Howard Hughes Corp.

Built in 2019, Tanager features 267 one- and two-bedroom apartments spread across three three-story residential buildings on nine acres. Amenities include a fitness center, game room, pool, spa, courtyard and outdoor kitchen with television lounge.

Trevor Ritter of KeyBank Real Estate Capital’s Commercial Mortgage Group and Dan Silbert of KeyBank’s Institutional Real Estate Group structured the 10-year financing with full-term interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule.