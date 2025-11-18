KeyBank Arranges $72.8M Financing for Redevelopment of Atlanta Civic Center into Affordable Seniors Housing

ATLANTA — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) has arranged $72.8 million in financing for a redevelopment phase of Atlanta Civic Center. The borrower, Civic Center Partners, is converting a portion of the property into a 148-unit affordable seniors housing community. Civic Center Partners — a joint venture between The Michaels Organization, Sophy Cos. and Republic Properties — is partnering with Atlanta Housing, which owns the Atlanta Civic Center, on the project.

KeyBank CDLI provided a $39.1 million taxable construction loan and $25.2 million in federal low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) equity. Key Commercial Mortgage Group originated an $8.5 million Fannie Mae MTEB permanent loan, and KeyBanc Capital Markets underwrote two series of tax-exempt bonds totaling $30 million.

Upon completion, the senior living community will feature 30 units reserved for residents earning at or below 50 percent of the area median income (AMI); the remaining 118 units will be reserved for seniors earning at or below 60 percent of AMI. All units will be reserved for residents age 55 and older.

Amenities at the community will include a lobby, package room, social service office, arts-and-crafts room, fitness center, community room, computer lounge and laundry room. Additionally, 500 square feet of commercial space on the first floor will be turned into a café.

The seniors housing community marks the first phase of the transformation of Atlanta Civic Center, which is being redeveloped as a mixed-income, mixed-use community. A construction timeline was not disclosed.