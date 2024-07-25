Thursday, July 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The assets include The Meadows, Springtree Apartments and Mission Hills Apartments.
LoansMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

KeyBank Arranges $98M for Refinancing of Three Multifamily Properties in Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MADISON, MIDDLETON AND FRANKLIN, WIS. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital (KBREC) has arranged $98 million in fixed-rate Freddie Mac loans for the refinancing of three multifamily properties in Wisconsin. Axiom Properties was the borrower.

The Meadows in Madison is a 404-unit complex built in 1979 and renovated in 2008. The property consists of 16 residential buildings along with two pool buildings and two sheds. The $39.6 million loan features a 10-year term, 35-year amortization schedule and five years of interest-only payments.

Springtree Apartments is a 272-unit, garden-style property in Middleton. Built in 1970, the community features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with 39 garage parking spaces and 338 surface parking spaces. The $29.4 million loan features a five-year term, 35-year amortization schedule and two years of interest-only payments.

Mission Hills Apartments is a 271-unit, garden-style community in Franklin. Built in 1971 and renovated in 2015, the property features 10 buildings as well as a community pool and pool equipment building. The loan features a seven-year term, 35-year amortization schedule and two years of interest-only payments.

Samantha Miller and Tom Reynolds of KBREC arranged the financing.

You may also like

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $53.8M Construction Loan for...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 72-Acre Industrial Land Site...

Interra Realty Negotiates $6.6M Sale of Apartment, Retail...

MassDevelopment Provides $22.2M Bond Financing for Affordable Seniors...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3M Sale of Historic...

Brokerage Firm Hunter Real Estate Launches in Milwaukee

Jones Street Breaks Ground on 64-Unit Multifamily Project...

MMCC Arranges $5.6M Refinancing for Retail Property in...

Savvy Seniors Housing Developers Seize Window of Opportunity