KeyBank Closes $25M Agency Acquisition Loan for Apartment Complex in Lawrence, Massachusetts

LAWRENCE, MASS. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has closed a $25 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for Saunders Crossing, a 222-unit apartment community in Lawrence, located north of Boston near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. The eight-acre, garden-style property was built in phases between 1972 and 2005 and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool and a business center. Dirk Falardeau and Matt Purtell of KeyBank originated the 10-year, interest-only loan on behalf of the borrower, locally based multifamily investment and management firm Dolben.