REBusinessOnline

KeyBank Closes $25M Agency Acquisition Loan for Apartment Complex in Lawrence, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

LAWRENCE, MASS. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has closed a $25 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for Saunders Crossing, a 222-unit apartment community in Lawrence, located north of Boston near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. The eight-acre, garden-style property was built in phases between 1972 and 2005 and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool and a business center. Dirk Falardeau and Matt Purtell of KeyBank originated the 10-year, interest-only loan on behalf of the borrower, locally based multifamily investment and management firm Dolben.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews