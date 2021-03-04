KeyBank Closes $46.5M Freddie Mac Loan for Multifamily Property in Concord, North Carolina

Built in two phases between 2013 and 2015, Century Afton Ridge includes 15 three-story buildings on 23 acres with one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

CONCORD, N.C. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital (KBREC) has secured a $46.5 million Freddie Mac loan to refinance Century Afton Ridge, a 360-unit multifamily property in Concord. The borrower is a fund managed by Centennial Holding Co. Trevor Ritter and Joe Fadus of KBREC structured the 10-year loan that features a 30-year amortization schedule.

Built in two phases between 2013 and 2015, Century Afton Ridge includes 15 three-story buildings on 23 acres with one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and a gourmet coffee bar.

Centennial Holding is an Atlanta-based real estate investment firm that owns and operates multifamily properties in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic. The firm has owned Century Afton Ridge since 2016.