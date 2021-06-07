KeyBank Funds $18M Acquisition Loan for Manufactured Housing Community in Dundalk, Maryland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

Originally built in 1949, renovated in the 1960s and expanded in the 1980s, Briarwood Estates is a 209-pad manufactured housing community situated on 34 acres.

DUNDALK, MD. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has secured an $18 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for a manufactured housing community in Dundalk known as Briarwood Estates. The borrower is a partnership between Dahn Corp., a Newport Beach, Calif.-based real estate investment and asset management company, and Orlando-based Elevation Capital Group.

The property represents the first purchase for Elevation’s investment fund Elevation Fund 8 LLC, which focuses on self-storage and manufactured housing acquisitions.

Paul Angle and Jason Weaver of KeyBank originated the financing. The 10-year loan is structured with a fixed interest rate, three years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule.

Originally built in 1949, renovated in the 1960s and expanded in the 1980s, Briarwood Estates is a 209-pad manufactured housing community situated on 34 acres approximately 48 miles north of Washington, D.C.