KeyBank Funds $32.3M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Metro Austin Apartment Community

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — KeyBankReal Estate Capital has provided a $32.3 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Williamson at the Overlook, a 270-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. Built in 2019, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool with cabanas and grilling areas, a 24-hour fitness center, cybercafé, clubroom and an entertainment kitchen. Timothy DeWispelaere and Eric Jones of KeyBank originated the fixed-rate financing on behalf of the borrower, RSE Capital Partners.