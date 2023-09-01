Friday, September 1, 2023
Williamson at the Overlook in Georgetown totals 270 units. The property was built in 2019.
KeyBank Funds $32.3M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Metro Austin Apartment Community

by Taylor Williams

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — KeyBankReal Estate Capital has provided a $32.3 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Williamson at the Overlook, a 270-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. Built in 2019, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool with cabanas and grilling areas, a 24-hour fitness center, cybercafé, clubroom and an entertainment kitchen. Timothy DeWispelaere and Eric Jones of KeyBank originated the fixed-rate financing on behalf of the borrower, RSE Capital Partners.

