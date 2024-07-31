KeyBank Funds $45.4M Financing for Camas Flats Affordable Housing Project in Oak Harbor, Washington

OAK HARBOR, WASH. — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) has provided $17.9 million in federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity and a $19.3 million construction loan for the construction of Camas Flats, an affordable residential property in Oak Harbor, located on an island north of Seattle. KeyBank Commercial Mortgage Group also arranged an $8.2 million Fannie Mae MTEB permanent loan for the project.

Shelter Resources Inc., a Bellevue-based affordable housing developer, is the borrower. Additionally, Opportunity Council (OC) will service as the nonprofit general partner for the project, providing supportive services and case management to tenants on site.

Camas Flats will consist of 10 garden-style, walk-up apartment buildings offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as one manager’s unit. Community amenities will include a playground, park and community building.

The community will provide 81 affordable housing units for residents earning between 30 percent and 80 percent of area median income. Camas Flats will also include eight units that are specifically Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) for those experiencing homelessness and two units for veterans. For the PSH units, OC will offer full-time case management services that are focused on wellness, medical health and behavioral health with specialists as needed.

Kortney Brown and Caleb Stephens of KeyBank CDLI structured the financing for the transaction. Brad Tucker of KeyBank Commercial Mortgage Group facilitated the permanent loan placement.