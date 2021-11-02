KeyBank Launches $750M Healthcare Real Estate Fund

Posted on by in Healthcare, Midwest, Ohio

CLEVELAND — KeyBank Real Estate Capital, the commercial real estate business unit of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), has established a new unitranche loan program with Toledo-based Welltower Inc. The healthcare real estate fund will total $750 million in lending capacity and will provide first mortgage financing on seniors housing and skilled nursing facilities. A unitranche loan blends senior and junior debt pricing and terms into a single first lien debt facility rather than creating two classes of debt and coordinating among multiple lenders. This approach increases certainty of execution, and borrowers typically benefit from a single lending entity and blended interest rate, according to KeyBank.