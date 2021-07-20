KeyBank Provides $10.2M HUD Financing for Livermore Healthcare Skilled Nursing Facility in California

Livermore Healthcare in Livermore, Calif., features 30 units and 83 beds.

LIVERMORE, CALIF. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital secured a $10.2 million fixed-rate loan to refinance debt on Livermore Healthcare, a skilled nursing facility in Livermore, located east of San Francisco Bay.

KeyBank provided the funds through the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) 232/223(f) mortgage insurance program for Eagle Arc Partners, a healthcare real estate investment firm. The loan is structured with a fully amortizing, 35-year term.

FHA loan proceeds were used to pay down an interim bridge loan. A KeyBank-led bank syndicate provided the original acquisition financing for a portfolio of 35 skilled nursing properties, which included the Livermore Healthcare facility.

Livermore Healthcare features 30 units and 83 beds. The property was originally built in 1966 and underwent minor renovations in 2019, including the installation of new vinyl flooring in several common area rooms and hallways.

John Randolph of KeyBank Real Estate Capital’s Commercial Mortgage Group and Grant Saunders of KeyBank’s Healthcare Group structured the financing.