KeyBank Provides $10.6M in Financing for Affordable Housing Complex in Perry, New York

PERRY, N.Y. — KeyBank has provided $10.6 million in financing for the acquisition and rehabilitation of Silver Lake Meadows, a 52-unit affordable housing complex in Perry, about 50 miles east of Buffalo. Silver Lake Meadows comprises seven buildings that house one- and two-bedroom units that are reserved for renters earning up to 30, 50 and 60 percent of the area median income. John-Paul Vachon and Kate de la Garza of KeyBank originated the financing package, which includes $5.4 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity and a $5.5 million construction loan. The sponsor is a partnership between locally based nonprofit Wyoming County Community Action Inc. and developer Rochester’s Cornerstone Group.





