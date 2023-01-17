KeyBank Provides $100M Bridge Financing for Affordable Housing Community in Metro Baltimore

San Diego-based Fairfield plans to use the $100 million financing to renovate Villages at Marley Station and convert all the units to affordable for households earning 60 percent of the area median income.

GLEN BURNIE, MD. — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) has provided a $100 million bridge loan for Villages at Marley Station, a 757-unit mixed-income apartment community located in Glen Burnie, a suburb of Baltimore. The borrower, San Diego-based Fairfield, plans to renovate the property and convert 100 percent of the units to be affordable to households earning 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Matt Haas and Greg Deeks of KeyBank structured the bridge financing, which will be re-syndicated later this year with 4 percent LIHTC equity, bonds and equity bridge loan funding for renovations that will take place over the next three years.

Built in 1963 and renovated in 1997 and 2009, Villages at Marley Station consists of 26 elevator-serviced, low-rise buildings housing 35 studios, 428 one-bedroom, 281 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom apartments. Fairfield’s renovations to the interiors will include upgrades to HVAC, appliances, flooring, countertops, cabinets, bathtubs, plumbing and vanities. Common area improvements will be made to the property’s central laundry, clubhouse, pool equipment and furniture, fitness center, sport courts and playgrounds.