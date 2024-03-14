KeyBank Provides $11.1M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Student Housing Complex in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. — KeyBank has provided an $11.1 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Astro Apartments, a student housing complex located across the street from the primary campus of State University of New York in Albany. Built in 1998, Astro Apartments consists of two three-story buildings on a 2.4-acre site. According to Apartments.com, the property totals 100 units and offers amenities such as a fitness center, business center, package handling service and onsite laundry facilities. Residences come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Dirk Falardeau and Mark Flanders of KeyBank structured the financing on behalf of the borrower, Redburn Development Partners.