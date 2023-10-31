KeyBank Provides $11.3M in Financing for New Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) has provided $11.3 million in 9 percent tax credit equity to finance the new construction of Garrett Square Apartments in Cleveland. The 49-unit affordable seniors housing community will be situated in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. The four-story building will be reserved for seniors age 55 and older. The project will be partially subsidized with 19 units supported by 20-year project-based vouchers through Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority.

The project site is currently home to a parking lot and vacant retail building, which will be razed prior to development. The borrower and developer is Volker Development Inc., and Marous Brothers Construction is the general contractor. The Famicos Foundation will serve as the property manager. Famicos will also offer supportive services such as financial literacy, cooking classes, gardening programs, emergency preparedness workshops, food delivery and distributions, neighborhood events, healthcare referrals, tax preparation and access to its legal clinic, Famicos CARES.

Derek Reed and Greg Kiger of KeyBank CDLI structured the tax credit equity and debt financing. KeyBank is providing a $9 million construction loan and a $2.3 million permanent loan. Additional permanent financing sources include secondary soft loans of $1.7 million provided through the city’s American Rescue Plan Act, $900,000 from City Home and $450,000 from the County ERA Fund.