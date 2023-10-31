Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Garrett Square Apartments will feature 49 units within a four-story building.
LoansMidwestMultifamilyOhioSeniors Housing

KeyBank Provides $11.3M in Financing for New Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Cleveland

by Kristin Harlow

CLEVELAND — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) has provided $11.3 million in 9 percent tax credit equity to finance the new construction of Garrett Square Apartments in Cleveland. The 49-unit affordable seniors housing community will be situated in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. The four-story building will be reserved for seniors age 55 and older. The project will be partially subsidized with 19 units supported by 20-year project-based vouchers through Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority.

The project site is currently home to a parking lot and vacant retail building, which will be razed prior to development. The borrower and developer is Volker Development Inc., and Marous Brothers Construction is the general contractor. The Famicos Foundation will serve as the property manager. Famicos will also offer supportive services such as financial literacy, cooking classes, gardening programs, emergency preparedness workshops, food delivery and distributions, neighborhood events, healthcare referrals, tax preparation and access to its legal clinic, Famicos CARES.

Derek Reed and Greg Kiger of KeyBank CDLI structured the tax credit equity and debt financing. KeyBank is providing a $9 million construction loan and a $2.3 million permanent loan. Additional permanent financing sources include secondary soft loans of $1.7 million provided through the city’s American Rescue Plan Act, $900,000 from City Home and $450,000 from the County ERA Fund.

You may also like

Brit Properties Buys Three-Building Industrial Asset in Chicago...

NewMark Merrill Acquires Two Retail Centers in Chicago

Keystone Construction Breaks Ground on 131,000 SF Industrial...

Gantry Arranges $8M Loan for Refinancing of Self-Storage...

Cooper Street Capital Buys 174-Unit Multifamily Property in...

RUDG Breaks Ground on Fourth Phase of 60-Acre...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 165-Unit Polk...

Thompson Thrift to Develop 300-Unit Standard441 Multifamily Community...

Doster Completes Construction of 290-Unit Dempsey Apartments in...