KeyBank Provides $12.5M Construction Loan for Three Sisters Affordable Housing Development in Las Cruces, New Mexico

by Amy Works

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) has provided a $12.5 million construction loan for the development of The Three Sisters, an affordable apartment property in Las Cruces. The borrower, Chelsea Investment Corp., is an affordable housing developer in California and New Mexico.

The Three Sisters will consist of eight two- and three-story residential buildings offering a total of 70 units for families and individuals earning no more than 30 percent, 50 percent and 60 percent of the area median income. The community features one-, two- and three-bedroom units, a community space, laundry room, computer center, barbecue and picnic area, dog park and two playgrounds.

Additional amenities include comprehensive social services, such as group training, outreach and bi-monthly health and nutrition education classes.

The project received additional support from The Richmond Group, which provided $11.9 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity, as well as a $1.9 million permanent loan from the Rocky Mountain Community Reinvestment Corp. The Three Sisters also received funding from the city, state, the HOME Investment Partnership Program and the National Housing Trust Fund.

Matthew Haas of KeyBank CDLI structured the financing.

