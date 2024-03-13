KeyBank Provides $14.2M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Albany Workforce Housing Property

ALBANY, N.Y. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided a $14.2 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of 930 on Broadway, an 81-unit workforce housing community in Albany. The four-story building sits on a 1.5-acre site and houses one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as 12,155 square feet of commercial space. Half the residences are reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Dirk Falardeau and Mark Flanders of KeyBank arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, Redburn Development Partners.