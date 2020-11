KeyBank Provides $145.2M Acquisition Financing for 12-Property Multifamily Portfolio in North Carolina

Pictured is Crossroads Station, a 108-unit apartment community in Charlotte. The compex was part of Peak Capital Partners' 12-property portfolio acquisition.

CLEVELAND — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided $145.2 million in Freddie Mac financing for the purchase of 12 multifamily communities in North Carolina. Brian Caudel and Andrew Nathenson of Cleveland-based KeyBank originated the loans, which offer 10-year terms with five years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the borrower and buyer, Peak Capital Partners. The portfolio comprises garden-style apartments totaling 1,859 units with lot sizes averaging 11 acres. The assets were built between 1985 and 2005. The seller(s) was not disclosed.

The properties included in the sale are: