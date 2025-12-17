KeyBank Provides $157.2M in Financing for Texas Skilled Nursing Portfolio

TEXAS — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided $157.2 million in financing for a portfolio of seven skilled nursing facilities in Texas. The facilities are located in Mission, McAllen, Weslaco, Rio Grande City, Spring, Seguin and Eagle Pass. The number of beds was not disclosed. Grant Saunders, Peter Trazzera and Patrick Gilbreath of KeyBank originated the financing, which carries a 35-year term and a fixed interest rate, through the FHA’s 232/223(f) mortgage insurance program. The borrower is Wellsential Health.