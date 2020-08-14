KeyBank Provides $163M Refinancing Loan for Six-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Three Southeastern States

Posted on by in Alabama, Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

CLEVELAND — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided a $163 million Fannie Mae refinancing loan for a six-property multifamily portfolio in Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama. Dirk Falardeau, Steven Hamm and Matt Purtell of Cleveland-based KeyBank structured the 15-year loan with 10 years of interest-only payments on behalf of the borrower, Boston-based Panther Residential Management (PRM).

In Tennessee, the portfolio comprises the 278-unit Integra Hills Apartments and the 270-unit Integra Hills Preserve Apartments in Ooltewah, as well as the 238-unit Villas at Houston Levee East and the 226-unit Villas at Houston Levee West in Cordova. The portfolio also includes the 280-unit Panther Riverside Parc in Atlanta and the 276-unit Huntsville Parc Apartments in Huntsville, Ala. The six properties were all built between 2008 and 2015.