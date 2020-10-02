REBusinessOnline

KeyBank Provides $17.6M CMBS Loan for Acquisition of Warehouse in Wilmington, Ohio

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Midwest, Ohio

Progress Park totals 615,000 square feet.

WILMINGTON, OHIO — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided a $17.6 million CMBS loan for the acquisition of a 615,000-square-foot warehouse in Wilmington, located between Cincinnati and Columbus. Built in 1990, Progress Park is home to tenants such as G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers and Greencore USA. Jake Proctor of KeyBank structured the 10-year, fixed-rate loan, which features three years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. I3 Investors, an Indianapolis-based private real estate investment firm, was the borrower.

