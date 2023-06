NEW YORK CITY — KeyBank has provided a $17.7 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for Broadway Terrace, a 131-unit apartment complex located in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The garden-style property was originally built in 1927 and consists of eight four-story buildings. Alan Isenstadt and John Ward of KeyBank originated the financing, specific terms of which were not disclosed, on behalf of the borrower, Meridian Capital.