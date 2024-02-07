KeyBank Provides $18.1M in Construction Financing for Affordable Housing Project in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) has invested $10.2 million of 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity and provided a $7.9 million construction loan for the development of Henrietta Homes in Cleveland. The project will consist of 40 lease-to-purchase single-family homes in the city’s Hough neighborhood.

Henrietta Homes will target family households with incomes between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. The development will be partially subsidized, of which eight homes will be supported by 20-year Section 8 project-based vouchers provided through Cuyahoga Metro Housing Authority. Additional soft funding sources include $1.6 million from City of Cleveland Housing Trust Funds, a $450,000 Cuyahoga County HOME loan and a $1.2 million equity bridge loan through Ohio Housing Finance Agency’s Housing Development Loan program. Nonprofit the

Famicos Foundation is the project sponsor. The homes will be available to lease during a 15-year period. At year 16, residents will have the opportunity to purchase the home at an affordable price. Famicos will prepare tenants to transition into homeownership by providing financial training and homeownership counseling during the 15-year leasing period.

Derek Reed and Kory Clark of KeyBank CDLI structured the tax credit equity and debt financing.