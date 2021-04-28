KeyBank Provides $18.4M in Financing for Mixed-Income Multifamily Property in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) has provided an $18.4 million bridge loan to TWG for the renovation and update of an apartment community in Colorado Springs.

Built in 2003, Rosemont on Shadow Mountain features 144 mixed-income units, with 86 rent-restricted apartments and 58 market-rate units, spread across seven three-story, garden-style buildings. TWG plans to update the units, while preserving the affordability of the property. Once the renovation is complete, TWG plans secure long-term financing through KeyBank’s Commercial Mortgage Group.

Kelly Frank and Alton Tinker of KeyBank’s CDLI team structured the financing.