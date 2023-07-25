Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Salem Manor is a 64-unit affordable housing community in Salem, Oregon.
KeyBank Provides $20.4M in Financing for Salem Manor Affordable Housing Community in Salem, Oregon

by Jeff Shaw

SALEM, ORE. — Hampstead Development Partners has received $20.4 million in financing for the acquisition and renovation of Salem Manor, a 64-unit affordable housing community in Salem. 

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) provided a $4 million construction loan and $6.3 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC). KeyBank also arranged $10.1 million in permanent financing through Freddie Mac. John Paul Vachon, Matthew Haas and Hector Zuniga of KeyBank CDLI structured the financing. 

Salem Manor is subsidized by a Section 8 Housing Assistant Payment contract and is affordable to households earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income. 

Hampstead plans to conduct a $4 million rehabilitation of the 10-building property. Renovations include updating kitchens and bathrooms, full ADA accessibility upgrades to select units, exterior updates such as new windows and repainting, upgrades to the buildings electrical system and a new fitness center.

