KeyBank Provides $20.4M in Financing for Salem Manor Affordable Housing Community in Salem, Oregon

SALEM, ORE. — Hampstead Development Partners has received $20.4 million in financing for the acquisition and renovation of Salem Manor, a 64-unit affordable housing community in Salem.

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) provided a $4 million construction loan and $6.3 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC). KeyBank also arranged $10.1 million in permanent financing through Freddie Mac. John Paul Vachon, Matthew Haas and Hector Zuniga of KeyBank CDLI structured the financing.

Salem Manor is subsidized by a Section 8 Housing Assistant Payment contract and is affordable to households earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income.

Hampstead plans to conduct a $4 million rehabilitation of the 10-building property. Renovations include updating kitchens and bathrooms, full ADA accessibility upgrades to select units, exterior updates such as new windows and repainting, upgrades to the buildings electrical system and a new fitness center.