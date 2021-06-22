KeyBank Provides $20.6M Financing for Oklahoma City Affordable Housing Community

OKLAHOMA CITY — KeyBank’s Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) platform has provided $20.6 million in financing for the purchase and renovation of Hillcrest Green Apartments, a 96-unit affordable housing property in Oklahoma City. The financing consists of a $9.3 million construction loan, $7 million in low-income housing tax credit equity from the Key Community Development Corp. and a $4.3 million permanent loan. Units at the Section 8 property include studio, one-, two- and four-bedroom residences that are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. The borrower was Indianapolis-based developer TWG. Kelly Frank and Ryan Olman of KeyBank’s CDLI team originated the financing.