KeyBank Provides $20M in Freddie Mac Financing for Austin Affordable Housing Project

AUSTIN, TEXAS — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided $20 million in Freddie Mac financing for Heritage Estates at Owen Tech, a 174-unit affordable housing project coming to Austin. The property will be situated on five acres and will consist of 102 one-bedroom units and 72 two-bedroom units ranging in size from 614 to 1,131 square feet. The majority (85 percent) of the units will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income, and about 10 percent of the units are restricted to renters earning 40 percent of the AMI. Construction is scheduled to be complete by early 2022. Robbie Lynn of KeyBank structured the loan, which carries a fixed interest rate, 17-year term and a 40-year amortization schedule. The borrower is a partnership between Dallas-based Generation Housing Development, developer Hill Tide Partners and the Austin Affordable Housing Corp. The borrowers also secured low-income housing tax credits from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs and tax-exempt bonds issued by the Housing Authority of the City of Austin to fund the development of Heritage Estates at Owen Tech.