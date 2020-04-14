REBusinessOnline

KeyBank Provides $20M Refinancing Loan for Affordable Housing Community in Fort Pierce, Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Sabal Chase include a clubhouse, pool business center, fitness center and a car care center.

FORT PIERCE, FLA. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided a $20 million Fannie Mae refinancing loan for Sabal Chase, a 340-unit affordable housing community in Fort Pierce. The property comprises 20 three-story building spanning 29 acres. Sabal Chase offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, pool, business center, fitness center and a car care center. The borrower, Harmony Housing, acquired the property in 2014. The community was built in 2001 and offers units reserved for residents earning 50 percent and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Al Beaumariage and Kyle Kolesar of KeyBank originated the loan on behalf of the borrower.

