KeyBank Provides $21.6M in Financing for Affordable Housing Redevelopment in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — KeyBank has provided $21.6 million in financing for a project that will convert a former school in Pittsburgh into a 46-unit affordable housing complex. The sponsor, Beacon Communities, is adaptively reusing the former Letsche School and constructing several new buildings from the ground up on adjacent parcels. The unit mix includes 27 one-bedroom apartments, 12 two-bedroom units, and seven three-bedroom residences that will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities will include a community room, courtyard and picnic area, laundry room and a playground, and the property will have a resident services coordinator who will develop onsite educational, recreational and cultural enhancement programs. Eric Steinberg, Seaver Rickert and Anna Belanger of KeyBank originated the financing, which consisted of a $9.8 million construction loan and $11.8 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity.