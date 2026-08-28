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KeyBank Provides $22M Acquisition Loan for Tampa Student Housing Community, Borrower Plans Multifamily Conversion

by Abby Cox

TAMPA, FLA. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital (KBREC) has provided a $22 million loan for the acquisition of U Lake Apartments, a 300-unit student housing community located near the University of South Florida in Tampa. Alan Isenstadt and Jack Hoffman of KBREC originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Sharp Key Capital Fund VII, which plans to redevelop the property into a market-rate multifamily complex.

Planned upgrades include the installation of property-wide HVAC systems, roofing improvements, enhanced landscaping and amenity renovations.

Situated on nearly 22 acres at 14200 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Tampa’s University submarket, U Lake comprises 18 buildings with one- and two-bedroom floorplans, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the property include three swimming pools, a fitness center, tennis and volleyball courts, a dog park, outdoor gathering spaces and clubhouse facilities. 

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