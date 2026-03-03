KeyBank Provides $22M Agency Loan for Easton Apartments in Brandon, Florida

BRANDON, FLA. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided a $22 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of The Easton, a 184-unit apartment community located at 804 Fairmaiden Lane in Brandon, about 12 miles east of Tampa. Eric Blumenthal and Cullen O’Grady of KeyBank originated the three-year loan on behalf of the borrower, a private company doing business as Easton Brandon LLC. The seller and sales price were also not disclosed.

Built in 1973 and renovated in 2021, The Easton features 23 two-story residential buildings, as well as a barbecue with a picnic area, fitness center, swimming pool and tennis courts.