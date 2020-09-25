KeyBank Provides $23.2M Freddie Mac Loan for Development of Michigan Affordable Housing Property
KENTWOOD, MICH. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided a $23.2 million Freddie Mac tax-exempt loan for the development of CityLine Apartments, a 240-unit affordable housing property in Kentwood, just south of Grand Rapids. This is the first Freddie Mac tax-exempt loan to be utilized in Michigan, according to KeyBank. Herman & Kittle Properties Inc. is developing the project, which will be built and operated according to the Section 42 low-income housing tax credit program. Situated on 11.5 acres, the development is expected to serve families that are part of the local workforce. Construction is scheduled for completion in 2022.
