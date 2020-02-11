KeyBank Provides $23.2M Refinancing for 552-Bed Student Housing Community Near Louisiana Tech

University Crossing Apartments offers 552 beds near Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, La.

RUSTON, LA. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided a $23.2 million Freddie Mac refinancing loan for University Crossing Apartments, a 552-bed student housing community located near Louisiana Tech University in Ruston. Hayley Suminski and Amanda Kutia of KeyBank originated the floating-rate financing on behalf of the borrower, WFInvestments. The loan features a 10-year term with three years of interest-only payments. Communal amenities include a pool, sundeck, 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, study lounge, bicycle parking, a community kitchen and upright tanning beds. The garden-style community is currently undergoing renovations.