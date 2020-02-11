REBusinessOnline

KeyBank Provides $23.2M Refinancing for 552-Bed Student Housing Community Near Louisiana Tech

Posted on by in Loans, Louisiana, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

University Crossing Apartments offers 552 beds near Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, La.

RUSTON, LA. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided a $23.2 million Freddie Mac refinancing loan for University Crossing Apartments, a 552-bed student housing community located near Louisiana Tech University in Ruston. Hayley Suminski and Amanda Kutia of KeyBank originated the floating-rate financing on behalf of the borrower, WFInvestments. The loan features a 10-year term with three years of interest-only payments. Communal amenities include a pool, sundeck, 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, study lounge, bicycle parking, a community kitchen and upright tanning beds. The garden-style community is currently undergoing renovations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020