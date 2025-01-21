KeyBank Provides $23M in Construction Financing for Affordable Housing Property in Trotwood, Ohio

TROTWOOD, OHIO — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) has provided a $9.8 million construction loan, a $3.7 million permanent loan and $9.4 million in low-income housing tax credit financing for the construction of Jalen Lofts in Trotwood, a suburb of Dayton. The 66-unit workforce and affordable housing community will be designated for families who earn between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income.

The project marks a co-developer, co-owner partnership between Pivotal Housing Partners and The Trotwood Community Improvement Corp. Jalen Lofts marks a significant milestone in the community’s efforts to rejuvenate areas adversely impacted by the 2019 Dayton tornadoes, according to KeyBank. The City of Trotwood received a most impacted and distressed (MID) area designation by HUD because of the tornado damage and was allocated $10.5 million in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds to help rebuild rental developments. Derek Reed and David Lacki of KeyBank CDLI structured the financing.