KeyBank Provides $23M in Financing for Affordable Seniors Housing Project Near Pittsburgh

CANONSBURG, PA. — KeyBank’s Community Development Lending & Investment (CDLI) division has provided $23 million in financing for the construction of an affordable seniors housing project in Canonsburg, located about 20 miles south of Pittsburgh. The financing consisted of an $11 million construction loan and $12 million in low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) equity. The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency also provided a $1.3 million permanent loan. The borrower is a partnership between Ohio-based developer MVAH Partners LLC and nonprofit operator Blueprints. David Lacki and Laura Janosko of KeyBank’s CDLI team structured the debt, while Ryan Olman, also with the CDLI team, structured the equity. The property will consist of 50 units, approximately 85 percent of which will be reserved for seniors earning between 20 and 60 percent of the area median income. The remaining eight units will be rented at market rates. Completion is scheduled for spring 2022.