HAVERHILL, MASS. — KeyBank has provided a $24 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Pine Brook Place, a 240-unit apartment complex located north of Boston in Haverhill. The property was built on nine acres in 1974 and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units across 10 buildings. Amenities include a pool, courtyard and onsite laundry facilities. Dirk Falardeau and Matt Purtell of KeyBank originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, locally based developer The Dolben Co.