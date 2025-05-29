Thursday, May 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMultifamilyTexas

KeyBank Provides $28M Agency Loan for Refinancing of South Texas Multifamily Property

by Taylor Williams

HARLINGEN, TEXAS — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided a $28 million loan for the refinancing of Valor at Harlingen, a 288-unit multifamily property located in the Rio Grande Valley region of South Texas. The garden-style property was built on 16.4 acres in 2013 and consists of 13 three-story residential buildings, a clubhouse, maintenance/storage buildings and seven parking garages. Patrick McFarland and Benjamin Baxter of KeyBank originated the nonrecourse, five-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Texas-based owner-operator Presidium.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 76-Room Hotel...

TMG Negotiates Sale of 43-Unit Victoria Place Apartments...

New Haven Cos. Signs 24,837 SF Industrial Lease...

FilBen Group, RSF Partners Complete $54M Assisted Living...

Largo Capital Arranges $17.3M Bridge Loan for Upstate...

Garden Communities Underway on 112-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Grover Corlew Obtains $61M Refinancing for Two Adjacent...

JLL Secures $48M Refinancing for Westshore Palm Bay...

Berkadia Brokers $43.8M Sale of Highline North Apartments...