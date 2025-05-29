KeyBank Provides $28M Agency Loan for Refinancing of South Texas Multifamily Property

HARLINGEN, TEXAS — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided a $28 million loan for the refinancing of Valor at Harlingen, a 288-unit multifamily property located in the Rio Grande Valley region of South Texas. The garden-style property was built on 16.4 acres in 2013 and consists of 13 three-story residential buildings, a clubhouse, maintenance/storage buildings and seven parking garages. Patrick McFarland and Benjamin Baxter of KeyBank originated the nonrecourse, five-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Texas-based owner-operator Presidium.